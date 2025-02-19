Bridge could soon honor Virginia Beach firefighter who died of cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The overpass bridge on 264 over Rosemont Road could soon be named after a Virginia Beach firefighter who passed away from cancer in 2023.

Matt Chiaverotti, known affectionately as "Chevy," died from a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer.

His story raised awareness about the heightened risk of certain cancers among firefighters.

Having served as a firefighter for over 20 years in Virginia Beach, Chevy also responded to the Good Friday Miracle jet crash in 2012.

For the bridge dedication to take place, it requires approval from the General Assembly.

"Our hearts are eternally broken knowing that Matt and Daddy won't see many of the milestones in our lives, nor share the same life experiences that we will. He won’t be a part of that, but please know that having this bridge and overpass dedicated to Chevy's memory has helped us feel loved and supported," said Sara Chiaverotti during a legislative hearing in Richmond last month.

If approved, the bridge would be named the "Captain Matthew 'Chevy' Chiaverotti Memorial Bridge."

So far, it has received unanimous support, but it still needs to pass in the state senate before it reaches Governor Youngkin’s desk for final approval.