Child dies after drowning on Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child died Sunday afternoon after a reported drowning in a hotel pool at the Oceanfront.

Emergency Communication and Citizen Services received a call around 2:24 p.m. for a drowning in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue. First responders arrived and found the child unresponsive.

Officials say the child was between 5 and 10 years old. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation, and more information is expected to be released.