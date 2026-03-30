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Child dies after drowning on Atlantic Avenue at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A child died Sunday afternoon after a reported drowning in a hotel pool at the Oceanfront.

Emergency Communication and Citizen Services received a call around 2:24 p.m. for a drowning in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue. First responders arrived and found the child unresponsive.

Officials say the child was between 5 and 10 years old. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation, and more information is expected to be released.

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