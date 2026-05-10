Virginia State Police issue critically missing adult alert for Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing 58-year-old woman.

Virginia Beach police are searching for Susan Broxmeyer, a white female, 58 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 141 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray/brown hair.

Broxmeyer was last seen on May 9, 2026, at 11:06 p.m., walking on foot in the 4700 block of Lonewillow Lane in Virginia Beach. She was possibly wearing a blue shirt, gold/brown pants, and white sneakers.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 757-385-5000. Complete information is also available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

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