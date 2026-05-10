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Virginia State Police issue critically missing adult alert for Virginia Beach woman

Virginia Beach police are searching for Susan Broxmeyer, 58, last seen walking near the 4700 block of Lonewillow Lane late on May 9, 2026.
SUSAN BROXMEYER
Virginia State Police
The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing 58-year-old woman.
SUSAN BROXMEYER
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing 58-year-old woman.

Virginia Beach police are searching for Susan Broxmeyer, a white female, 58 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 141 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray/brown hair.

Broxmeyer was last seen on May 9, 2026, at 11:06 p.m., walking on foot in the 4700 block of Lonewillow Lane in Virginia Beach. She was possibly wearing a blue shirt, gold/brown pants, and white sneakers.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 757-385-5000. Complete information is also available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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