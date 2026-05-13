Patriotic Festival set to return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2027

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual Patriotic Festival will return to the Oceanfront in 2027 after spending the past couple of years in Norfolk, according to a flyer obtained by News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood.

The Patriotic Festival will still be held in Norfolk this year. It first moved to the Mermaid City back in 2022, with this year's event set to be held at the Scope Arena from May 22 to May 24. Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn and The Red Clay Strays will headline the 2026 Patriotic Festival.

The Patriotic Festival, which first began over two decades ago, started in Virginia Beach. The event is billed as a celebration of the military and live music. The 2027 Patriotic Festival at the Oceanfront will run from May 28 to May 30.

"Patriotic Festival is more than a gathering — it's a reminder of the values that bind us as a community and as a nation," Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

The lineup for the 2027 Patriotic Festival will be announced over Memorial Day weekend this year, according to News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood.

IMGoing Events, Whisper Concerts and the City of Virginia Beach worked in collaboration to bring the Patriotic Festival back to the Oceanfront.

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