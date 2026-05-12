20-year-old arrested in connection with burnouts on Atlantic Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with doing donuts on Atlantic Avenue near 40th Street on Sunday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police responded to Atlantic Avenue on Sunday and identified the car as connected to two separate open investigations of incidents on March 22 and April 25, both of which were captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Kyle Matthews of Norfolk in connection with Sunday’s incident. He was charged for all three incidents, facing charges of three counts of racing/exhibition driving and three counts of destruction of city property.

VBPD is continuing to investigate the incident.