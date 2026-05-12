Free funk at the Oceanfront: Lineup announced for 2026 VB Funk Fest Beach Party

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers have announced the lineup for a free funk music festival slated to take place at the Oceanfront in late August.

The 2026 Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party will run from Aug. 28 through 29 at 30th Street on the sand. Doors open on both days at 4:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 6:30 p.m.

General admission for this event is free; however, capacity is limited, so it will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Preferred viewing tickets go on sale this Friday.

Performances slated for Friday, Aug. 28:



D-Train — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Big Daddy Kane — 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Midnight Star — 9:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Performances slated for Saturday, Aug. 29:



Trouble Funk Featuring Big Tony — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

803 Fresh — 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Cameo — 9:30pm to 11:00 p.m.

The music festival will be produced by IMGoing in collaboration with the City of Virginia Beach. The current lineup is subject to change.

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