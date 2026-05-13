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VBPD sends pictures of jewelry from skeletal remains in effort to identify body

The remains were found near the 1600 Block of Premium Outlets Boulevard, according to VBPD
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Virginia Beach Police Department
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Photos of jewelry were sent by the Virginia Beach Police Department in an effort to identify skeletal remains that were found near an outdoor shopping center, according to a release sent to News 3 on Wednesday.

The skeletal remains were found near the 1600 Block of Premium Outlets Boulevard. VBPD says they do not currently suspect foul play. It was not mentioned when the skeletal remains were discovered.

The following photos were sent by VBPD:

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VBPDJEWELRY.png

VBPD says this identification will assist for their next of kin notificaiton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com.

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