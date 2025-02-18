Crash with serious injuries shuts down major Virginia Beach road: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash on the 800 block of Sandbridge Road.

Police say the call for help came in around 6:57 p.m. Officials had to close Sandbridge Road in both directions from New Bridge Road to Sandfiddler Road for a traffic investigation.

Virginia Beach Police say there's a temporary detour in place at Dam Neck Base as the traffic safety unit wraps up their investigation.

Officials did not immediately release an estimation for when Sandbridge Road will fully reopen to traffic. News 3 will update the article when more information becomes available.