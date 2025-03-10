Dozens of families rally in Virginia Beach in support of Ukraine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been three years since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine.

With much uncertainty about the future of Ukraine, members of the local Ukrainian Community and supporters held a rally at Mount Trashmore Sunday to let their voices be heard.

The protest marks the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Supporters waved the Ukrainian flag to support their friends. Signs with heartfelt messages and USA flags filled the park.

With much uncertainty at this time of the future of Ukraine, members of the local Ukrainian community wanted the rally to show support for the Ukrainian defenders, all while urging elected officials to uphold what they call American values.

Two women from Ukraine who still have family there say they want this war to end.

"Every night we hear alarms, every night we worry about if my kids wake up are they safe. This is very very sad," said Viktorya Mcalpin, who stands with Ukraine.

Valentyna Sonmezler was also there and shared her disappointment. Valentyna is the head of the Ukrainian Community Center in Virginia Beach.

"If Americans support Ukraine, Congress must, too," she said. Basically our message today is to continue to provide help and military aid to Ukraine, and provide intelligence for Ukraine."

Organizers plan to be back at Mount Trashmore on Sunday, March 16th, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.