Driver of alleged stolen vehicle dies after pursuit ends with crash in VB: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle is dead after a chase involving police ended with a crash in Virginia Beach Friday night, according to a release on Saturday from Virginia State Police.

In all started around 8:30 p.m. in Exmore on Hwy. 13, when officials said a trooper tried to stop a pickup truck on for allegedly driving recklessly

The driver of the pickup gave way to a chase, and deputies learned it was reported stolen out of New York, according to Virginia State Police. Northampton County sheriff's deputies began assisiting.

Northampton deputies continued the pursuit over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, into the city of Virginia Beach. Troopers terminated their involvement.

Once the truck entered the city, troopers pursued again, turning onto Shore Drive from Northampton Boulevard, according to the release. The driver of the pickup truck lost control and ran off the road, crashing at Shore Drive and Atlantic Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said they are still working to positively identify the driver so that family can be notified.

An investigation remains underway.

