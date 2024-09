VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly man went missing in Virginia Beach Friday after he left to go to the DMV.

Ernest Acree, 88, left his house in a silver 2008 Mercury sedan around noon to go to the DMV, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 6:40 p.m., Acree called from the Miller's Mart on Lynnhaven pkwy to tell his family he was on the way home. They have not heard from since.

