Expect these security measures at this year's Mount Trashmore carnival

Michael Woodward/WTKR
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival is set to kick off on Friday, May 23, with some security features.

It all comes after a 15-year-old girl, Jeyani Upshur, was shot and killed in the parking lot during last summer's event.

The City of Virginia Beach confirmed to News 3 that they'll be implementing the following:

  • Increased staffing number of Virginia Beach Sheriff Deputies throughout the Carnival site.
  • Virginia Beach Police Department will monitor Mount Trashmore parking lots, outside the Carnival site.
  • Walk-through magnetometers at the Carnival entrance, with private security personnel monitoring entrance.
  • Prohibited items include: pets, backpacks, drones, alcohol, fireworks, illegal drugs, weapons of any kind, and glass containers.
  • All persons17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25 at all times.
  • All minors must remain with the accompanying adult at all times during visit. Limit of 4 minors for each accompanying adult.

