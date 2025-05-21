Expect these security measures at this year's Mount Trashmore carnival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival is set to kick off on Friday, May 23, with some security features.
It all comes after a 15-year-old girl, Jeyani Upshur, was shot and killed in the parking lot during last summer's event.
The City of Virginia Beach confirmed to News 3 that they'll be implementing the following:
- Increased staffing number of Virginia Beach Sheriff Deputies throughout the Carnival site.
- Virginia Beach Police Department will monitor Mount Trashmore parking lots, outside the Carnival site.
- Walk-through magnetometers at the Carnival entrance, with private security personnel monitoring entrance.
- Prohibited items include: pets, backpacks, drones, alcohol, fireworks, illegal drugs, weapons of any kind, and glass containers.
- All persons17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25 at all times.
- All minors must remain with the accompanying adult at all times during visit. Limit of 4 minors for each accompanying adult.