Fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese honored at annual police memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens of people gathered on 35th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday for the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony. This year, the remembrance was even more gut-wrenching with the loss of VBPD Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, who were killed in the line of duty nearly three months ago.

Throughout the ceremony, city leaders reflected on the grief Virginia Beach has faced following the tragedy, while emphasizing that the city will never forget the fallen officers.

Watch related coverage: Full celebration of life service for fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese

Full celebration of life service for fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese

The families and wives of Officers Reese and Girvin were in attendance. Cameron Girvin's mother, Barbara Girvin, tells News 3 she has been in town since Mother's Day. She says it's been moving for her to be with her son's friends and see them laughing again, adding that their support warms her heart.

"I miss him. He was just a great, great kid. He had so much to live for and I'm looking forward to his baby girl coming in August, which will bring a lot of happiness," said Barbara Girvin.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate says he has spoken with the wives of Reese and Girvin about what to do moving forward. He says now that his officers have gotten through one of the hardest parts, it's important the department perseveres and continues to keep the city of Virginia Beach safe.

The names of Officers Reese and Girvin have now been added to the memorial.

Neudigate said in 2026, VBPD will be heading up Washington D.C., where Reese and Girvin's names will be added to the national memorial.