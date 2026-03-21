Family and friends gather in Virginia Beach to celebrate the legacy of boxer Pernell Sweet Pea Whitaker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family, friends, and the Hampton Roads community gathered in Virginia Beach over the weekend to celebrate the life and legacy of boxing legend Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker.

The event took place at Poolside Cooking Cafe, where loved ones came together to share memories and shed tears remembering the impact he left behind.

Whitaker's family said they want to continue celebrating his legacy by holding an event every year.

Those closest to Whitaker said his legacy is not just about what he did in the ring, but how he treated people outside of it.

"P is very proud of this event," an unidentified speaker said.

"Caring person who would do anything for anybody," another speaker said.

"He was a one of a kind, there was nobody like Sweet Pea Whitaker," a speaker said.

For fans, memories of watching Whitaker fight still feel fresh, defining greatness and pride for the 757 area code.

"It was a pleasure. Whoever missed it, I feel sorry for you," a fan said.

Whitaker's impact reached far beyond Hampton Roads. Boxing legend Evander Holyfield made a special appearance at the event, standing in support and reflecting on a bond that went deeper than the sport.

"Not only was he boxer famous guy, he was my friend," Holyfield said.

Through mentorship and friendship, Whitaker’s legacy continues to live on in the people he inspired.

"He’s a mentor to a lot of people and he was truly blessed and he’s well missed," a speaker said.