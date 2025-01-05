Family holds vigil in Virginia Beach to remember Rolin Hill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies were indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges in the death of Rolin Hill, who died in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while in jail last June.

On Saturday, Hill's family gathered in Virginia Beach to remember his life. Stanley Hill, Rolin’s father, shared memories of his firstborn son, recounting how Rolin excelled in sports, became an Eagle Scout, and was his hero.

"He became a great hero on June 10," Stanley Hill said. "He was an organ donor. LifeNet was able to find matches for my son's heart, liver, and two kidneys, saving four lives immediately, so he is my hero."

Rolin Hill was arrested on June 4, accused of trespassing at a 7-Eleven at the corner of Dam Neck Road and Brigands Way. An arrest warrant obtained by News 3 indicated that he refused to leave and became disorderly.

While in custody at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, deputies described him as "uncooperative and combative" before they restrained him. A short time after arriving at the booking area, court documents report that Hill experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on June 10.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, determining it was due to "positional and mechanical asphyxia resulting from restraint with neck and torso compression."

At Saturday's vigil organized by BLM757, Rolin Hill's loved ones wore green buttons—the color symbolizing mental health awareness.

Chane Hill, Rolin’s sister, told those gathered that her brother was a giver until the end.

"But that was you, the most selfless person I know,” she said.

“Just embrace your family and friends. Spend time with them, even when you are upset with them, because that does happen. And please continue to pray for us," said Gail Hill, Rolin's mother.

Their memories together continue as time goes on.

“Yesterday we headed in the right direction to get you justice. I told you we were going to fix this and make it right. We are," Chane Hill said.

"We're going to stay strong, and the only thing we wish for is justice for my son," Stanley Hill added.

The three former deputies charged in Rolin Hill's death have turned themselves in and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.