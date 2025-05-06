Filipino Cardinal among top candidates for pope; Virginia Beach community reacts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The papal conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7.

Among the top candidates is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, a Filipino who could become the first Asian pope.

In Virginia Beach, Joy Catalano, born in Manila, shared her thoughts on the potential selection of Cardinal Tagle.

"It's nice to know that he’s Filipino, but as far as selecting a pope, I believe to me personally, if the Holy Spirit calls him to be a pope, then be it not because he’s Filipino," Catalano said.

Cardinal Tagle, often referred to as the “Asian Francis,” is seen by some as a leader who might continue the embrace of LGBTQ Catholics, a hallmark of Pope Francis' papacy. Catalano says this "kind of contradicts with the traditional Catholic view."

Pope Francis, known as the 'People’s Pope' for his approachable demeanor, has made headlines for taking selfies with enthusiastic young visitors. Some believe a tech-savvy successor could help engage younger Catholics.

"I feel like our young Catholics, especially, are not as involved in our church,” said Catalano. “They’re hard to reach, but if a Pope is digitally-savvy, I think that’s a great way to connect with the youth.”

In related news, the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint, has been put on hold following the death of Pope Francis. Acutis, known for his work in web design, has been described as the “patron saint of the internet.” His canonization will be rescheduled as the world waits to see who will be chosen as the next pope.

The Associated Press reports the cardinals held their last day of pre-conclave meetings Tuesday morning during which Francis’ fisherman’s ring and his official seal were destroyed in one of the final formal rites of the transition of his pontificate to the next.