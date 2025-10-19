Fire damages Virginia Beach home on Dundee Lane; 2 adults displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two adults were displaced after a fire damaged a home in the 5200 block of Dundee Lane on Saturday afternoon, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:17 p.m. and arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-story home. Crews confirmed the fire started in the attic.

No injuries were reported to residents, firefighters, or pets. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced adults with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.