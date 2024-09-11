Firefighters climb 110 flights with full gear on stair stepper in 9/11 Remembrance Climb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia Beach, along with members of a local gym participated in a 9/11 Remembrance Climb Wednesday morning.

This was over at the Crunch Fitness in the Chimney Hill neighborhood.

You can see the firefighters dressed in their turnout gear full gear — which is pretty heavy, about 70 lbs., they said.

Now imagine that — and climbing 110 flights on a stair stepper.

The firefighters and other participants climb to honor the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

They climb 110 floors because that’s how many floors were in the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Crunch Fitness says anyone who wishes to participate can get a free membership for a week.