Five Virginia Beach deputies terminated in the death of Rolin Hill: VBSO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five deputies involved in the death of Rolin Hill have been terminated, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.
Hill was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on June 4 and brought to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for trespassing at a 7-Eleven off of Brigands Way near Holland Road.
Watch: Virginia Beach NAACP concerned about circumstances around death of Rolin Hill
News 3 obtained an arrest warrant in June that said Hill was told to leave the store by both the manager and an officer present but he refused. In addition, Hill “became disorderly,” started fighting officers and tried to grab an officer’s gear when he was told he was under arrest, an officer claimed.
At the jail, Hill became "uncooperative and combative," which prompted deputies to restrain him for "his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies."
Watch: VB sheriff's decision to have VSP look into jail medical emergency is 'smart:' Attorney
Shortly after his arrest, Hill experienced a medical emergency at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and was transported to Sentara Princess Anne where he later died.
“Based on updates from the Virginia State Police in the Rolin Hill case, deputies of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office involved in this incident are no longer employees of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office."
Watch: Man dies in hospital after suffering medical emergency during arrest by VB Sheriff's Office
News 3 was told an investigation was launched into the Sheriff's Office according to Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. Holcomb also requested an independent third-party investigation, led by Virginia State Police.
“The results of the Sheriff's internal investigation do not impact the independent criminal investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This office has been in contact with the Virginia State Police since the start of this investigation. Once the VSP turn over their report, we will thoroughly review it. We ask for the public’s patience throughout our continued investigation and will share an update at the conclusion of our review.“