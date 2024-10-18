Five Virginia Beach deputies terminated in the death of Rolin Hill: VBSO

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five deputies involved in the death of Rolin Hill have been terminated, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Hill was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department on June 4 and brought to the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for trespassing at a 7-Eleven off of Brigands Way near Holland Road.

News 3 obtained an arrest warrant in June that said Hill was told to leave the store by both the manager and an officer present but he refused. In addition, Hill “became disorderly,” started fighting officers and tried to grab an officer’s gear when he was told he was under arrest, an officer claimed.

At the jail, Hill became "uncooperative and combative," which prompted deputies to restrain him for "his safety and the safety of the arresting officers and jail deputies."

Shortly after his arrest, Hill experienced a medical emergency at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and was transported to Sentara Princess Anne where he later died.

“Based on updates from the Virginia State Police in the Rolin Hill case, deputies of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office involved in this incident are no longer employees of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office." Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

News 3 was told an investigation was launched into the Sheriff's Office according to Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. Holcomb also requested an independent third-party investigation, led by Virginia State Police.