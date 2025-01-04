Former Virginia Beach deputies charged in Rolin Hill's death turn themselves in, will be arraigned Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three former Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rolin Hill have turned themselves in to authorities, according to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Eric Baptiste, 39, of Virginai Beach, Michael Kidd, 39, of Chesapeake, and Kevin Wilson, 34, of Virginia Beach, are being held without bond.

All three are scheduled for arraignment in Virginia Beach Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Kidd, Wilson, and Baptiste face charges of second-degree murder, with Baptiste and Kidd also charged with assault and battery, facing five counts and two counts, respectively.

These charges follow a special grand jury investigation into Hill’s arrest and booking at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

“My most heartfelt sympathies are with the Hill family as they mourn the tragic loss of Rolin,” said Commonwealth's Attorney for Virginia Beach Colin Stolle. “My office is committed to seeking justice for Rolin Hill.”

An arrest warrant obtained by News 3 describes that Hill was cited for trespassing at a 7-Eleven on June 4, and refused to leave when asked by the store manager and an officer. He allegedly became disorderly and resisted arrest.

While in custody, he was described as "uncooperative and combative," leading deputies to restrain him for safety reasons.

Hill suffered a medical emergency shortly after his arrest and later died at Sentara Princess Anne. The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a result of positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint in the arrest.