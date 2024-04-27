Four adults displaced, two cats dead, after fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department said four adults and one dog were displaced, and two cats were dead, after an overnight housefire.

Crews said they responded to a two-story residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Eagles Lake Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Upon arrival, crews said they found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke showing from the first and second floors.

Crews said they marked the fire out at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday morning.

The fire department said no one was injured but four adults and one dog were displaced. Two cats were found dead.

Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the fire.