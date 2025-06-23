Four arrested & charged by Virginia Beach PD in human trafficking operation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were been arrested and charged last week in connection with an alleged human trafficking operation involving six victims, Virginia Beach Police said Monday.

Three of the suspects are local to Hampton Roads, with one from South Carolina, police say.

The charged and charges are as follows:



Larry Fulgham (M/39) of Suffolk — charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Pandering Prostitution, Use of a Vehicle to Promote Prostitution, and Driving on a Suspended License.



Tammy Brown (F/24) of South Carolina — charged with Prostitution.



Labrint Brown (M/37) of Norfolk — charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Aiding Prostitution, and Sex Trafficking.



Marissa Pressley (F/24) of Norfolk — charged with Aiding Prostitution, use of a Vehicle to Promote Prostitution, Sex Trafficking, and Driving on a Suspended License.

VBPD said its Human Trafficking Squad gathered intelligence that indicated out-of-state trafficking, which was referred to federal law enforcement for further investigation.

Watch related coverage: New details in multi-state human trafficking case

New details about multi-state child human trafficking case

RESOURCES

Samaritan House is the leading resource for housing and services for victims of trafficking in our region, providing an effective, trauma informed response to victims of trafficking and supportive services to these individuals. The number for Samaritan House's crisis hotline is 757-430-2120.

Human Trafficking Hotline

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect someone you know is a victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-888. The hotline is toll-free, and operates 24/7. You can also email NHTRC@PolarisProject.org.

Attorney General's resources for victims of human trafficking

The Virginia Office of the Attorney General is working to combat the issue with the help of a new Human Trafficking Task Force. Through training, outreach and awareness campaigns, the Task Force aims to prevent human trafficking in Virginia.

Their website also includes links to the following resources: