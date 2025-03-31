Free parking period ending at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the month of March ends, so is temporary free parking at a handful of Virginia Beach Oceanfront locations.

The city says the free parking period runs from the start of November until the end of March. During this timeframe, parking was free at municipal parking garages and two-hour spots along most of Atlantic Avenue from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Starting April 1, daily parking rates will be $2 an hour except during peak times, when maximum rates range from $15 to $22.

