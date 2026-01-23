Future of Holiday Lights at the Beach in question due to boardwalk damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The future of the famous Holiday Lights at the Beach drive-thru experience at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront may be in question due to damage and maintenance of the concrete boardwalk path.

For decades, the Holiday Lights event has welcomed thousands of motorists to drive through a two-mile stretch of the iconic boardwalk adorned with light displays.

But city officials tell News 3 that increasing maintenance fees and boardwalk damage may send them on a different route in future holiday seasons.

In the 2025 season, more than 21,000 vehicles drove through the display, which the city says "strained the boardwalk and decreased the lifespan of the structure."

They are currently discussing possibilities for the future of the display that provides a smoother operation that doesn't risk damaging the boardwalk.

"Once those recommendations are solidifies, we will provide more information," an official wrote.