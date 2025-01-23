Grocery, sporting goods stores to move into former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A "prominent grocer" and a sporting goods store will occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at Virginia Beach Town Center — vacated in 2023 when the retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Armada Hoffler, the Virginia Beach property investment company, finalized the two retail leases to utilize the vacant property, according to a press release.

But they didn't specify who the grocer or sporting goods tenants wold be.

“These new retail leases highlight the successful reimagining of this former big-box space and our ability to attract desirable retail tenants due to the highly trafficked area and proximity to Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Shawn Tibbetts, chief executive officer and president of Armada Hoffler.

The grocery store will lease 14,000 square feet from the property, while the sporting goods store will occupy 19,000 square feet.

The Town Center of Virginia Beach district is Armada Hoffler's flagship property, this includes Columbus Village and Pembroke Square retail. Their press release reported that the area receives 6.9 million annual visits. The retail space has now been 98 percent leased.