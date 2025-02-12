Hampton Roads Green Book App puts a modern spin on legacy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Hampton Roads Green Book app, is a tool right at your fingertips aimed at connecting you with local black owned businesses and professionals.

“It’s a new version of a traditional solution,” explains Seko Varner, the app's publisher.

Varner tells News 3, after some research it was found that communities with the lowest amount of resource circulation had the highest amount of crime and poverty — to aide in the solution, the birth of the app.

“Why now is because we have a really interesting moment here to fix some of the problems,” Varner said.

The app also pays homage to the original Negro Motorist Green Book by Victor Green.

We shared with you back in 2023 its impact in Elizabeth City during segregation and the discovery of even more businesses during that time.



“So it [the original Greenbook] wasn’t Black exclusive, so the Hampton Roads Green book [app] is not Black exclusive. It celebrates veterans, veterans is one of our biggest categories. Women owned business. That’s another one of our big categories,” said Varner.

“We are the only SWaM certified title company in Virginia, female owned, Black owned,” said Anita Lumpkin, Owner of RS Settlement Services.

RS Settlement Services is on the Hampton Roads Green Book app. Lumpkin says the app has given not just her business exposure but helped those in need that might not have known she’s in the area.

“There is a need for people of color in this industry. There aren’t many so it provides a safe space. The app provides people with access to find us, to get to us, to utilize us,” said Lumpkin.

That’s what we’re doing. They were solving earlier problems in those earlier times. We’re solving current problems in these current times,” said Varner.

To inquire about a free listing or explore partnership contact: HamptonRoadsGreenbook@gmail.com

RS Settlement Services will be a part of the Legacy, Land and Latee’s event on Feb. 24th at The Hive on Independence Blvd. at 9:30 a.m. Join in the conversation to learn more about their services.