Hampton Roads Students Raise Thousands to Attend Leadership Conference in Thailand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For two local students, a trip to Thailand wasn't simply handed to them. It was earned.

Destiny Jones from Norfolk and Emmanuel Scott from Suffolk recently traveled to Bangkok to attend Operation Smile's International Student Leadership Conference, joining students from around the world for a week focused on leadership, service and cultural exchange.

The journey marked the first time either student had traveled internationally. But before they could board a plane, they first had to find a way to pay for the trip.

The cost totaled about $4,000 per student. Through the Prevail Group scholarship program, both students received a $1,000 scholarship from CEO Reginald Prevail. The organization also helped each student raise an additional $1,000 through fundraising efforts.

That still left roughly $2,000 for each student to raise on their own.

Through hard work and determination, both students met the challenge.

"Because of his scholarship that he awarded to us and I'm really thankful for that scholarship because without it I don't think I would've been able to experience this in the first place," Jones said.

For Prevail, helping students reach the conference is personal.

Years before becoming a business leader, he attended the same Operation Smile leadership conference as a student. At the time, he had to raise the entire cost of the trip on his own. The experience had such a profound impact on his life that he decided to create opportunities for other students to follow a similar path.

"It just felt really natural to create this scholarship to give other underestimated kids the opportunity to experience a different part of the world," Prevail said.

Prevail believes exposure to different cultures at a young age can help broaden perspectives and build confidence.

"Kids from other cultures get to experience the world at this age, so why not our children," he said.

Once in Thailand, Jones and Scott found themselves immersed in a global community of student leaders.

For Jones, the trip itself was unforgettable.

"It was my first time ever being on a plane, it was a 29-hour flight," she said.

But both students say the people they met ultimately made the biggest impression.

"The opportunity that he gave me and the people I met because that was a lot more important than the scholarship itself," Scott said.

Jones said interacting with students from different backgrounds changed the way she views the world.

"Meeting all of those different people, it gives you different mindsets and different perspectives and I think the purpose was really to connect with those people," she said.

Now back home, both students encourage others to pursue opportunities that may seem beyond reach.

"You should definitely do it, be prepared to get out of your comfort zone," Jones said.

The success of this year's scholarship recipients has inspired Prevail to expand the program. He plans to double the size of the next scholarship cohort and have former recipients mentor future participants.

"I got more out of the experience than them," Prevail said. "It changed my life more than it changed theirs because now I want to send more kids."

For Jones and Scott, the trip to Thailand was about much more than travel. It was proof that with determination, community support and a willingness to step outside their comfort zones, a world of opportunities can open up.

Prevail says he plans for Jones and Scott to help him mentor the next young group he plans on helping be able to make it to the next conference.

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