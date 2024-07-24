Hampton Roads Transit celebrates 40 years of the Virginia Beach Wave trolley service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach leaders and residents across Hampton Roads came together on Tuesday to celebrate an iconic milestone for the Wave Trolley Service, 40 years with Hampton Roads Transit.

The trolleys were bought by HRT in 1984, and now runs three routes throughout the summer. The service is mainly taken by tourists, but transportation leaders say they would love more locals to take it, as it can both free up parking options in the crowded areas of town and reduce the carbon footprint in the area.

“It’s an economic driver as well because we have so many stops, over 80 plus, where we stop at the front of stores, restaurants, attractions,” said Thomas Becher, Communications Manager with HRT.

There may be no shortage of waves in the ocean, but there’s more needed on the roads. The combination of salty air, hot temperatures and the constant starting and stopping means it’s tough going for these vehicles.

“They do have about a ten year lifespan. The last batch was delivered in 2016, so they’re nearing the end of that time frame,” Becher told News 3.

There are two more coming next summer. However, Becher worries that the lack of funding could impact the ability to maintain the Wave service.

“Safety is first, so we want to have the vehicles out there that are 100 percent ready to go,” he said.

Since Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer was at the four decade celebration, News 3 asked him about the funding.

“We’re going to work with HRT like we always have, especially with Dr. Ross Hammond as the liaison. And we’re going to make sure that transportation in Virginia Beach improves overall,” Dyer said.

Dyer confirmed funding from the city is tight, but the conversation about the Wave service is something that he hopes has a happy ending.

“If there’s a way we will find a way,” he said.

And it’s something HRT’s President and CEO, William Harrell, would like to get done too.

“It’s incumbent upon Hampton Roads Transit to help come up with ways that the city can perhaps phase this investment so that they’re able to squeeze it within their tight budgetary limits” Harrell told News 3.

News 3 will continue to follow through with this story and what could happen to public transportation in the city if this service doesn’t receive the money it needs.