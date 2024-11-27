Headed out shopping? Local police say take these steps to avoid becoming a target for thieves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach recently wrapped up annual tours of local businesses to help them protect their products -- and their customers -- from thieves.

Four officers parked out front of Salem Crossing on Lynnhaven Boulevard on Wednesday and walked from business to business in the strip mall.

“We’re just doing our annual holiday retail walks. Tis the season, so to speak," Master Police Officer Allen Perry told a clothing business employee of the effort.

It was the fourth of four walks scheduled before Black Friday, when Perry says thieves tend to commit holiday crimes of opportunity. For many shops, it's when they put more product near the front door.

"That space is going to be more crowded. It's going to be more difficult for the cameras to see what's going on. It's going to be more difficult for employees to see what's going on across the store and that just breeds an environment where a shoplifter has an easier time," said Perry.

It's one of several possible crimes detailed on a flyer given out by police this year, including credit card fraud using information stolen from online shoppers.

“A couple years ago, we saw a slight uptick in counterfeit currency being passed, so that year’s retail flyer had a mention of counterfeit currency," Perry told News 3. "This year, we replaced that with the message about vehicles because we know: The number one crime in the U.S.? Larceny from vehicles.”

That's stealing valuables from inside cars. Leaving a car unlocked is obviously going to make it easier, but Perry says even if a car is locked, a bag or boxes inside could be tempting for someone willing to break in.

He says to keep shopping bags, computer bags — even gym bags — out of sight.

"Put them in the trunk," Perry told News 3, adding that another tip is to drive instead of walk from store to store, even if they're in the same complex. “Someone observing may have noticed that you put the packages in the car and then your car is a target.”

And that's part of what's known as 'situational awareness' — knowing and understanding your surroundings and being ready to act to protect yourself. With so many people entering public spaces and moving from store to car during the holidays, Perry says it's especially important.

“Ideally, they’re only gonna have one hand full. The other hand will be free. They’re going to have their keys in their hand when they walk out so they’re ready to unlock that car," he told News 3. “[Situational awareness is] wherever you go. If you go to a show, a movie or a store, realize that the front door you came in is not the only exit and that’s not necessarily a criminal issue or anything else. There could be an emergency in the store.”

It's a lot to watch out for, and can be overwhelming to think about, but the message is an important one: A few extra precautions can go a long way to making the holidays safer for shoppers and their families.