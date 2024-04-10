Watch Now
High schoolers watch car crash demo, visit hospital morgue to learn about distracted driving

Organizers hope 'Arrive Alive' encourages teens to think twice before using their phones behind the wheel.
Posted at 7:47 AM, Apr 10, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you check your phone or send a quick text while driving, you may not think about what could happen in those five seconds. Today, local teens will see the potential consequences of distracted driving for themselves.

Landstown High students are stepping out of the classroom for a walk-through demonstration, called “Arrive Alive,” showing how officials respond to a car wreck.

The mock demonstration includes first responders removing victims from a car wreck and an air ambulance flying them to a trauma center. The students will even walk into the small morgue at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital—highlighting the deadly consequences of distracted driving.

The demonstration is organized and presented by the Virginia Beach Police Department, Virginia Beach Fire and EMS and Sentara.

Sentara says they hope witnessing the fallout of a car crash helps the students better understand how dangerous distracted driving is.

“It is a sobering experience for kids and adults,” Sentara said in its description of the demonstration.

News 3 will have a crew at today’s “Arrive Alive” demonstration. This article will be updated accordingly.

