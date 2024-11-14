Watch Now
Holiday Lights at the Beach returns to the Oceanfront with a dazzling display

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Looking for a place to catch some lights this holiday season? Well, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk has you covered.

Starting Thursday, the boardwalk is filled with lights where residents can walk through and take in the glamour and awe of the neon festivities.

The city is hosting a "Holiday Family Bike Night" Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, the city is hosting "Holiday Lights at the Beach" from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To get the full details and where to buy tickets, visit the beach events website.

