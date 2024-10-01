Hope For Life Rescue temporarily halts animal intake amid unexpected high costs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hope For Life Rescue, a nonprofit focused on saving abandoned, abused and neglected animals, announced on Monday that it's halting its animal intake for the time being.

The shelter said the demand for assistance remains sky-high, according to Pauline Cushman, Hope For Life’s founder and director.

“We’re used to getting 100 emails a day asking for help," said Cushman.

WTKR News 3 reporter Conor Hollingsworth meeting Kiwi, one of Hope For Life Rescue's lovable animals.

However, the shelter has recently faced financial hardships due to some unexpected circumstances. The rescue says for a long time, they used a low-cost spay and neutering clinic. However, because of the low number of vets at the clinic, service for the rescue was dropped.

On top of that, Hope For Life recently saved a huge number of animals from an abusive home. The treatment costs were exponentially high since the animals were in such poor condition, the rescue says.

“The most recent pull we did was a mom and her three babies," said Cushman. "All three little babies had to go to get blood transfusions. One actually needed two transfusions to save their lives.”

Cushman said as they navigate their way through recouping these costs, they're closing animal intake until further notice.

“What we’re trying to do is use the resources we currently have to finish up the medical on the animals we’ve already committed to," said Cushman.

To open back up again, the shelter needs about $30,000. Cushman is now asking the public to help them get financially stable so they can get back to helping animals in need.

“There are a lot of businesses who look for tax deductions, especially towards the end of the year. This might be a really good time for them to get involved," said Cushman.

Money isn't the only thing the shelter needs: they are also asking for foster parents and families to take part in their doggy sleepover program.

Cushman stressed that the shelter is hoping to overcome its current hardships and eventually continue accepting animals. She says although putting a pause on intake was necessary, it was a tough decision.

“I feel horrible. I feel absolutely horrible, because we’re so used to helping so many [animals]," said Cushman.

The rescue is still open for adoptions during the intake halt.

If you're interested in donating, adopting or fostering, click here for more information.