VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —For close to an hour, firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Gale Road Friday afternoon.

Crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames from a shed and fence. They said the fire spread quickly to the one-story house and caused damage to both the outside and inside.

VBFD

No one was home at the time. There were no injuries.

Two people, one dog and one cat were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.