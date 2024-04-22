Imagine Dragons to play Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Imagine Dragons will be live in concert on August 26 at Virginia Beach's Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, according to a release from Live Nation Concerts.

The band will be debuting their new album LOOM on June 28 and touring North America with it, the release said.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, April 26, and can be purchased at the band's website.

Outer Banks Wawa officially announces opening day for first North Carolina store Foster Meyerson

Tickets will be available for presale on April 23 through Citi. Citi card members will have access to the presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and ending at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

The presale will be available on the Citi Entertainment website.

VIP packages are also available and include perks such as a signed guitar played by a member of the band.