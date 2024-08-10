Infrastructure, affordable housing among topics at VB mayoral candidate forum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — With just a few months to go until the November elections, candidates for mayor in Virginia Beach made their cases to voters during a forum Friday night.

The forum was hosted by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus at Virginia Beach's Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

On the table were a wide variety off issues including affordable housing, with reference to the city's Green Line which runs along Princess Anne Road. It promotes building north of line while protecting agricultural space to the south of the line.

The candidates were asked if they would considered evaluating the green line.

Candidate and city councilman Chris Taylor said no.

"We don’t have a have an affordable housing crisis…we have a lack of desire and leadership as it relates to affordable housing," he said. "If we're going to sell city property, we have to require, just like many other municipalities that there be an affordable option."

Candidate Sabrina Wooten said any type of development would have to be in the areas of the Interfacility Traffic Area (ITA) and the Princess Anne Commons, per the regulations of the Green Line.

When it comes to affordable housing, she said most people are "priced out."

"Those who work here can't afford to live here," Wooten said. "Find other opportunities to create affordable housing for different areas for those who need it...young adults, seniors."

Infrastructure projects and concerns were also brought up during Friday's forum. It comes as they city looks to construct new buildings at the Oceanfront and in inland areas like Pembroke Square.

Candidate Richard Kowalewitch noted stormwater drainage concerns.

"If we get a storm like in Charleston, and get 13, 14, 15, 20 inches of rain...remember what happened to us when we got just 12 inches of rain," he said. "This needs to be addressed...you can't have development that goes everywhere. Virginia Beach has two places for water to drain."

Candidate John Moss brought aging school buildings and building modernization.

"The schools also need to consolidate and free up facilities because the enrollment is shrinking...we have to have realistic requirements," he said.

Friday night's also featured candidates in the race for Virginia Beach sheriff. Current Sheriff Rocky Holcomb assumed the position in Sept. 2023 after Ken Stolle's retirement. Holcomb has to elected again this year in order to keep the job.

Holcomb's opponent Aldo Dibelardino participated in the forum via Zoom.

Voters will have another opportunity to hear from candidates at another forum on Sept. 23 at Kellam High School.