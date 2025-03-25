Intruder detained after following arriving students into Bayside High, principal says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An adult was taken into custody Tuesday morning at Bayside High School after they apparently followed students in the doors as they arrived at school, according to an email sent to families from Bayside Principal Troy Walton.

The individual would not cooperate with school officials and was taken into custody by the school resource officer, the email said. Virginia Beach police were also called.

While unrelated, this is the second security incident in the past week at Bayside where Virginia Beach police were involved: on Wednesday, the school was placed on lockdown school officials heard reports of a weapon on campus.

Watch related: Bayside lockdown following weapon reported on campus

Persons detained following report of Bayside student who allegedly had weapon

Two students — a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl, who were in possession of a kitchen knife — were charged in that incident.

"I want to commend our security team for its swift and decisive actions," Walton wrote. "Its strong presence and attention to detail ensured that our safety protocols were followed effectively, preventing any risk to students and staff."

Virginia Beach police issued a brief statement about their involvement.

"We responded to Bayside High School this morning at 7:27 a.m. for an individual attempting to enter the school. The individual made entry into the school and was taken into custody by the School Resource Officer shortly thereafter. No weapons were recovered and no threats were made. Bayside did not enter a lockdown. The suspect is detained and charges are being screened."

The school nor police have released any other information about who the individual was or why they tried to gain entry to the school.

The full email from Walton is below.