Juan Acevedo died from accidental drowning: Medical Examiner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo died from an accidental drowning in a pond outside the Cambria at Cornerstone apartments in Virginia Beach, the medical examiner said Wednesday.

On Jan. 25, people across Hampton Roads were woken up to an AMBER alert for 12-year-old Acevedo, who was found Monday afternoon in the pond.

The medical examiner's ruling puts a cap on a tragic story that began with an AMBER Alert for a possible abduction, and ended with the discovery of his body in what was essentially his own backyard.

This ruling may put to rest the possibility of a homicide investigation, which Virginia Beach Police had previously not ruled out.

