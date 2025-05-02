Kempsville teen recounts seeing 'private photo' on gym teacher's phone

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Kempsville High School physical education teacher Joseph F. Molineaux III is currently in jail, accused of trespassing with a hatchet and knives in his car on grounds at Kempsville, according to court documents.

Records also outline concerning threatening remarks Molineaux, 59, allegedly made about Kempsville High the day before he was detained on the school's property.

A criminal complaint says Molineaux texted his mother the following message Thursday, April 24, in reference to his dog: "...she grounds me and keeps me from going into Walmart or into Kempsville High School with an AK-47 and mowing down administration."

The complaint says Molineaux's sister alerted authorities, who went to his house for a wellness check, but ultimately found him at Kempsville. He was arrested and formally charged with trespassing while forbidden, having weapons on school property, and felony threat to commit serious bodily harm.

A search warrant of Molineaux's home also uncovered two loaded AK-style firearms, according to the complaint.

WTKR News 3's Investigative Team exposed how Molineaux retired from Kempsville in lieu of being dismissed following an encounter with a student in 2022, according to the documents obtained from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

WTKR spoke to the teen and his mother Thursday, who requested that we not share their names for this story. The teen said he was approached by Molineaux in November 2022 at the Kempsville Recreation Center.

Molineaux asked him to take his picture with Molineaux’s cell phone for his scholastic profile — a fact Molineaux confirmed in a conversation with school officials on Feb. 8, 2023, documents show.

"He gave me his phone and the last photo he took was of his genitals," the student recalled.

He said when he looked at the phone, in the left corner of the screen, he could see the previous picture that was taken and said his showed the teacher wearing a "leather jacket and then I saw his [genitals]."

Molineaux also confirmed the then-freshman student saw a "personal photo of a private area of mine."

The student's mother was furious when she found out about the incident in February 2023, after a teacher overheard her son and his friends discussing the alleged incident.

"I was very angry when I learned that it happened," she said Thursday. "I expected more to be done."

No criminal charges were filed related to the incident in 2023.

Through a FOIA request, WTKR News 3 obtained documents from the VDOE related to the alleged incident. The records show Molineaux was placed on administrative leave, and there was a petition to revoke his teaching license, but he then requested to cancel his license in February 2023.

The records also show that, during his 24-year employment with the district, he had five reported formal letters of reprimand between 2006 and May 2022.

He was then able to "retire in lieu of dismissal," the VDOE documents show.

The teen's mother was shocked.

"I knew he wasn't at the school anymore," the mother said. "I didn't think for a second that they just let him retire."

We asked the school district for more information — specifically why he was allowed to retire. They said:

"This is a personnel matter, and we cannot disclose further information. We have shared what we can release to the media."

The student says the experience is something he will never forget, but he's also relieved it happened to him and not someone else.

Molineaux declined an interview with WTKR from jail as he awaits a bond hearing regarding the trespassing, weapons, and threat charges.