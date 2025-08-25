Landyn Davis, VB boy shot by stray bullet, starts first day of 5th grade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Landyn Davis, the Virginia Beach boy hit in the head by a stray bullet in his home last February, started his first day of 5th grade on Monday.

On Feb. 13, 2024, the community was shaken when they learned about the then eight-year-old being seriously injured by a stray bullet. Landyn's parents feared he might never return home.

But, after 91 days in the hospital, Landyn did come home.

Watch previous coverage: More than 3 months after being shot in the head, 8-year-old Landyn Davis returns home in May

More than 3 months after being shot in the head, 8-year-old Landyn Davis returns home

At the time, he struggled to communicate as he navigated his recovery process. But today, the ten-year-old is talkative and all smiles, ready to get back to class.

“I’m happy he’s happy,” Steven Davis, Landyn's father, told News 3 in July. “He had nothing but smiles the whole time.”

Landyn has been working on drawing, writing, and has adapted since the shooting, becoming left-handed.

“My right side got harder to use, so I use my left more,” Landyn explained.