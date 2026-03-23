Police: Multiple people shot at Kemps River Crossing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say multiple people were shot during a large gathering Sunday night at a Virginia Beach shopping center, prompting an ongoing investigation that could keep the area closed for hours.

According to Virginia Beach Police Department Public Information Officer John Hlebinsky, officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the parking lot at Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center for reports of a large gathering.

While officers were investigating the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and soon located several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say an unknown number of victims were transported to area hospitals, and investigators were still working to determine the extent of their injuries Sunday night.

Hlebinsky said the gathering appeared to be a car meet, though the exact number of people at the scene was not immediately known.

The shopping center is located in a busy commercial area surrounded by neighborhoods. Police are asking residents and shoppers to avoid the area while officers continue their investigation, which could last through the night.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community, describing the shooting as an isolated incident in the parking lot.

No additional details about possible suspects or arrests were immediately available. Police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.