Lots of 'wows' from the crowds at the annual NAS Oceana Airshow

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Thousands of people go to the Naval Air Station Oceana Airshow every year to seek thrills in the sky.

While people came from out of town for the air show, others came from out of the country.

Captain Caleb Robert is a pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CF-18 Demo Team.

On Sunday, Captain Robert piloted a CF Hornet and explained how 2024 was a special year for the Canadian military. It's the 100th Centennial for them.

Captain Robert said he couldn't be prouder to represent his country and his country's military by wowing the crowd at an American airshow right here in Hampton Roads.

"The fans are great they're loud they're crazy it's awesome," explained Robert.

Part of Robert's mission is to showcase what being on the clock in the clouds can look like.

"We are in the inspiration business and our goal is that one day these young people become us one day," said Robert.

One thing was for certain reason if you attended the airshow, you only had to look up at the sky to seek a thrill.

"The performers are incredible," said William Harris, a guest at the Air Show. "Some of the guys were going upside down and spinning around and it's so cool. I don't know how those guys train for that honestly,"

