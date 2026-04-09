Man arrested after shooting and killing his brother on Chancery Square: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting and killing his brother on Chancery Square, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

On Wednesday, around 1:31 p.m., Virginia Beach police and EMS arrived at the 600 block of Chancery Square on the report of a shooting. They found 41-year-old Michael Armstrong who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

VBPD detectives identified 46-year-old Juan Armstrong as the suspect and took him into custody. Armstrong was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

VBPD confirmed to News 3 Virginia Beach reporter Romelo Styles that the men were brothers.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-4101 or through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com.