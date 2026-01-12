Man arrested in case of 19-year-old shooting death: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a 19-year-old that died New Year's Day, officials say.

Around 12:31 a.m., crews arrived at the 3700 block of Frazier Lane on the report of a gunshot victim. Officers say they found 19-year-old Jeremiah Cuffee at the scene. Cuffee died in the hospital from his injuries.

VBPD detectives say they have identified 19-year-old De'Vion Williams as the suspect. Williams was taken into custody in North Carolina on Jan. 12 with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.