Man arrested on DUI charges in connection with fatal South Lynnhaven Rd. crash: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that occured on the 600 block of South Lynnhaven Rd. in May, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police said they responded to the scene of the crash after receiving a report around 4 p.m. on May 24.

They found that a car driven by 57-year-old Eddie Feliciano of Virginia Beach was struck by another vehicle. Feliciano later died in the hospital due to his injuries, police said.

Police said 34-year-old Billy Fields, also of Virginia Beach, struck Feliciano's vehicle after ignoring a stop sign on Bowling Green Drive, opposite Lynnhaven Mall.

Fields was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, refusal of a blood or breathalyzer test, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic sign.