Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after police find woman's body outside Kempsville home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is charged and accused of killing a woman who was found dead in the Kempsville area over the weekend, according to Virginia Beach police. The arrest was made following a 911 call from a neighbor who found bullet holes in their property, which police say led to them discovering the woman's body next door.

Police say on Saturday around 12:20 p.m., a resident who lives in the 600 block of Oleander Circle called 911 saying they discovered bullet holes in their home. Soon after, police arrived and found a dead woman outside the neighboring home.

Police have identified the woman as Christine Donahue, 54, of Virginia Beach.

While on scene, police say they identified Brian Burton, 54, of Virginia Beach as the suspect. He's been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to Donahue's death.

Police did not share details on the relationship between Donahue and Burton or what led to the violence.

