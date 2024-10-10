Military Aviation Museum members donate supplies to Tennessee for Helene relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Members of the Military Aviation Museum partnered with the Virginia Beach Fire Department and delivered supplies to Mountain City, Tennessee Thursday morning in relief from Hurricane Helene.

According to VBFD, it is an area in dire need of baby formula, diapers, among other items. The museum and firefighters loaded 5,000 of the over 20,000 pounds of supplies for Thursday's trip in the museum's plane, with the rest of the supplies planning to be delivered over the next few days.

Earlier this week, the museum packed a vintage WWII airplane with donated supplies to be delivered to those in Western North Carolina.

Watch: Vintage WWII plane leaves Virginia Beach with supplies for Western NC