Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

MOCA, VWU reveal plans for new Virginia Beach art museum

Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art artist rendering
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 17:45:01-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and the Virginia Wesleyan University shared plans for the new museum with the Virginia Beach City Council on Wednesday.

The new facility will be built on the VWU campus, according to a release.

VWU President Scott Miller said the new facility will be more accessible to the entire Hampton Roads area.

“According to one report, the new location places V-MOCA within a 35-mile radius of 1.6 million people," Miller said. "The current location only has 468,000 people within that same radius.”

Virginia Wesleyan basketball

Sports

WATCH: Virginia Wesleyan men's hoops wins on buzzer beater

1:09 AM, Feb 22, 2021

Representatives said the new plan will transform the museum into "a regional educational resource and hub of creativity and innovation."

The building will feature 20 percent more exhibition space, and function as one of the largest classrooms on the VWU campus.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book