More details on woman accused of firing shots at Oceanfront shooting: Docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night at the Oceanfront, and police say at least two suspects remain on the run.

Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department were patrolling the area when they responded to reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert around 9:51 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

18-year-old Jamya Williams was one of eight people injured in the shooting. According to court documents obtained by News 3, she was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her ankle and a gun nearby. She was arrested at the scene.

The court documents say cameras at the scene showed Williams at a nearby sidewalk when two other people began to fight. Williams fired shots northward before she herself got shot. Two additional shooters were seen in the footage, according to court documents.

Williams admitted to this shooting, according to court documents. She remains hospitalized.

Williams is accused of illegally possessing two firearms and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm causing injury and violations of a protective order.

Authorities have identified a second suspect as 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond, who faces multiple warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm-related charges. A third suspect has not been identified but is described as a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with possible red lettering on the back.

The seven other people injured include adults and juveniles from across Virginia and one from Georgia. Police did not release their names. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious; police said all are expected to survive.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or video from the scene to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.