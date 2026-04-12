Multiple victims in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say there are multiple victims following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night.

Police said they got the call around 10 p.m. in the area of Atlantic and 14th Street.

Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of injuries but said the victims had been transported to local hospitals. They did not release an exact number of people who were hurt.

Authorities said they believed there was no longer a threat to the community, but they did not say whether any potential suspects had been taken into custody.

This comes after six people were shot at the Oceanfront in early March.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.