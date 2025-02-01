Navy, Virginia Beach barges head to DC to help with salvage operations from deadly plane crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy and Virginia Beach barges are currently heading to D.C. to assist with salvage operations from Wednesday's deadly plane crash at Regan National Airport, according to NTSB board member Todd Inman on Friday.

Inman said during the NTSB briefing that the barges are expected to reach D.C. Saturday morning and once they are located, the recovery efforts will continue.

"(Salvage operations) are being done in conjunction with the D.C. Medical Examiner's Office in order to make sure simultaneously that any victims are recovered and immediately turned over to them for identification and returned to their family," said Inman.

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., sending the two aircraft plummeting into the Potomac River Wednesday. Everyone on board the two aircraft is feared dead, officials said Thursday.

One air traffic controller was doing work normally assigned to two people in the tower at Reagan National when the collision happened, according to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by The Associated Press.

President Trump confirmed that there were no survivors from the plane crash and officials said as of Thursday morning, 28 bodies have been recovered.